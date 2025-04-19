10 things we learned from Hawks exit interviews

1. With the season behind them, the Hawks took positives away from the tangible signs of development occurring every day. While the win and loss column didn’t reflect the steady progress the team had as a whole, it bolstered the Hawks’ resolve to keep getting better every day.

“Sure, we had some ups. We had some downs,” Hawks forward Georges Niang said. “We had some great moments, some low moments, but for us to continue to grow through injury, I want to say grow through youth.”

2. Part of what allowed the Hawks to face some of the adverse events of the season was the camaraderie they developed this season. Despite the roster changing several times throughout the year because of injury or trades, the vibes within the locker room remained upbeat.

The addition of Niang at the trade deadline added another loud veteran voice to the locker room, while Caris LeVert and Terance Mann provided leadership by example and through one-on-one moments.

With the positive vibes heading into the locker room, the Hawks have committed to meeting up with each other and working out together this summer.

3. Still hours removed from Friday night’s loss, the feelings remain raw. The loss still hits a nerve, but the Hawks will use it as fuel for next season.

“It sucks, because you play a whole 82 games to make the playoffs and give yourself a shot at that and it comes short, but we’ll reflect these next few days on the season as a whole,” guard Dyson Daniels said. “What we, what we did well, what we, what we could do better. But then yeah, from there’s about going into the summer, getting better, working on your game, building team chemistry, however, that may be, you know, catching up with guys and stuff like that, but I’m excited for this team.”

4. Like his teammates, Hawks guard Trae Young can’t help but feel the dissatisfaction of the season’s early end. Following Friday’s game, Young said he felt missing the playoffs meant the season ended in failure. Hours later, Young’s feelings had not changed.

“I think it’s okay to be upset about it,” Young said. “I think it’s okay to get upset. I don’t think it’s okay to be okay with losing and so, I’m upset about it. I’m not happy that I’m here talking to y’all at the end of the season right now. I wish it was later. So, of course, it’s okay for it to be upsetting and things like that, but you got to do something to change it. You got to do something. And that’s all it is. And for me, I just want to win. So, that’s all it is, and you just got to do whatever you need to do to change it. That’s what it is.”

5. Though Young feels the frustration from missing the playoffs, the Hawks guard still said he thinks the Hawks can bring a championship to Atlanta.

“We’re one of the 30 NBA teams,” Young said. “I feel like you can win here. Yeah. I mean, I feel like I can win. I’ve won here before. I haven’t won a championship, but I’ve achieved a lot of things here. I just, I definitely feel like I can win here.”

6. One of the things not expected to change in the offseason is who will be leading the team on the sidelines next year. Hawks general manager Landry Fields definitively said that the team would not make any coaching changes in the offseason. Fields added he felt pleased with the work Hawks coach Quin Snyder has done, so far.

“No,” Fields said when asked about possible coaching changes. “No. Quin has done a terrific job. I couldn’t be more thrilled. I’m happy with him. Excited about what we’ve built in our building, and the love of creativity that it’s going to take to continue.”

7. Watching the Hawks navigate the adversity injuries, forward Jalen Johnson couldn’t help but lament not being able to help the team. The Hawks forward played 36 games this season before a torn labrum in his left shoulder for the remainder of the year.

Johnson sparked early Most Improved Player award conversations and has carved out a role where his absence deeply affected the Hawks midway through the season.

But watching the Hawks battle in the postseason motivated the 23-year-old to train in the offseason so he is available all season.

“That’s probably the worst feeling in the world, just not being able to be out there and go out to war with my guys,” Johnson said. “It sucks, but sometimes you can’t control those things, and all I can do now is just do everything in my power for next year and play the whole season. That’s my goal, and I’m gonna do everything I can so I can be out there in those type of games with my teammates.”

8. While the season did not end the way the Hawks wanted, tangible growth from the young players remained a consistent source of pride for the team. Many of the guys looked at what the young players accomplished as a positive takeaway from a season filled with injuries.

Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye stepped up in the absence of Johnson.

“Our young guys are really good, and to witness them kind of grow through some growing pains has been awesome,” Niang said.

9. Daniels took Atlanta by storm this season with his effectiveness on the defensive end and his ability to elevate the team’s defense. Daniels had a historic season that catapulted him into regular-season awards conversations.

“Certain guys have been presented with opportunities, and they just can’t, they aren’t ready for it, or it passes them up, and Dys seized it to the highest,” center Larry Nance Jr. said. “To me, this a no brainer for Most Improved. But a guard, if this guard can’t win Defensive Player of the Year doing what he did, we need to redefine the award and call it the big man award. The kid is special, and he’s gonna continue to be.”

10. Patience remains key as the Hawks move forward.

“Patience is required, not just to withstand what it is, but also to keep you clear headed, so that you can see what does need to happen next and what you need to commit to next,” Fields said. “No, it’s not easy, no. And this whole building feels that right, and we should, because, like, we want to get to where we want to go to and I know and trust and believe that we’re gonna get there, but yeah, it’s gonna require work, and in times, it’s gonna require patience.”