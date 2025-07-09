The NBA has released the groups for the third NBA Cup tournament. The Hawks will compete in Group East A in the league’s annual in-season competition.

Group East A features the Hawks facing off against the Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards beginning Oct. 31. Group play runs through Nov. 28.

The Hawks begin their NBA Cup run at home against the Cavaliers. Then they face the Pacers in Indiana, followed by a matchup against the Raptors at home. The Hawks conclude group play on the road against the Wizards.