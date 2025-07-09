The NBA has released the groups for the third NBA Cup tournament. The Hawks will compete in Group East A in the league’s annual in-season competition.
Group East A features the Hawks facing off against the Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards beginning Oct. 31. Group play runs through Nov. 28.
The Hawks begin their NBA Cup run at home against the Cavaliers. Then they face the Pacers in Indiana, followed by a matchup against the Raptors at home. The Hawks conclude group play on the road against the Wizards.
Last season, the Hawks advanced to the semifinals after winning their group then defeating the Knicks in the quarterfinals. Hawks guard Trae Young famously pretended to roll a pair of dice over the Knicks’ logo at halftime at Madison Square Garden.
The Hawks lost to the Bucks 110-102 in the semifinals in Las Vegas, while Young earned an NBA Cup All-Tournament team nod.
The six group winners and one wild card from each conference will head to the single-elimination knockout rounds. Winners from each quarterfinal game will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals Dec. 13. The championship game will take place Dec. 16.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Grading the Hawks’ moves to acquire Alexander-Walker, Kennard
The free-agent wings will give Atlanta a boost on both ends of the floor, but which one scored higher?
Hawks announce signing of two-way player
Eli Ndiaye will suit up for the Hawks when they head to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.
Hawks tap into Georgia high school roots for 2025 Summer League roster
This year’s roster features 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin and 2025 pick Asa Newell.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.