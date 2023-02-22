X
Hawks Report podcast: Moving on from Nate McMillan

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Hawks made a decision on their future after letting go of Nate McMillan on Tuesday. Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams chats with AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and sports features writer Gabe Burns about their reactions to the news.

ExploreMcMillan fired, Joe Prunty named interim coach

Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcherAmazon MusiciHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.

ExploreBradley: McMillan's out. Can anyone coach these Hawks?

