Hawks Report podcast: Moving on from Nate McMillan

The Hawks made a decision on their future after letting go of Nate McMillan on Tuesday. Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams chats with AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and sports features writer Gabe Burns about their reactions to the news.
Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest