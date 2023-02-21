Hawks part ways with coach Nate McMillan

This season, the Hawks (29-30) have struggled to find consistency despite making a number of moves this offseason that were expected to make them competitive. They acquired Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari, as well as three first-round picks.

The team currently ranks 16th in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating despite its best efforts to improve things over the offseason. They’ve lost eight of their last 15 games, including the last two heading into the All-Star break.

The Hawks gave up 144 points to the Hornets, the NBA’s worst-ranked offense, last Monday. It also struggled against the physicality of the Knicks in a game that would give them the upper hand in a tie break situation down the line.

But, the Hawks’ season has been filled with drama, including a verbal altercation between McMillan and star guard Trae Young at a team shootaround in December. That led to Young missing the team’s matchup against the Nuggets that evening.

In addition to that, McMillan attempted to resign midseason but was convinced to stay on.

The Hawks then shuffled the front office, with Fields taking over the day-to-day duties of head of basketball operations, while Travis Schlenk moved into an advisory role. The team then promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager.

Prunty went 21-16 as the interim coach of the Bucks in 2018 following the firing of Jason Kidd. The Bucks went on to lose in seven games to Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

ESPN reported that the Hawks would look to former Jazz coach Quin Snyder, as well as Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, while the Athletic mentioned Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson, G League South Bay’s Miles Simon and Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

The Hawks return to the court on Friday against the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena at 7:30.