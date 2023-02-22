Nate McMillan’s out. Can anyone coach these Hawks?

But no. Last season was a damp squib. This season has been worse, this after the Hawks spent a goodly chunk of their tomorrows on the go-for-it acquisition of Dejounte Murray, who was supposed to be the guard who could co-exist with Trae Young. For 10 games, this appeared a promising partnership. Today we wonder if anyone can co-exist with Young.

For a brief shining moment, McMillan did what Lloyd Pierce couldn’t do, which was coaching up one of the sport’s singular talents. McMillan had been an NBA point guard. He knew what the job entailed. He wasn’t as talented as Young – not many are – but his was the voice of credibility. He got through to Young, who became the rising tide that lifted all boats.

Then the tide ebbed. The Hawks’ failure to consolidate the gains of summer ‘21 have shaken the organization to its foundation. Schlenk was pushed aside before Christmas. Landry Fields, who’s 34, became the team’s basketball czar. Fields’ big move at the trade deadline was to acquire Saddiq Bey, who should help. But the Hawks have had good players for a while – give Schlenk credit – and they’re miles short of being a good team.

The Hawks and McMillan were a good match. Then they weren’t. Pro teams are funny that way. So long as they’re winning, players will pay heed. When the winning stops, so does the heeding.

There’s no way the Hawks should be sub-.500, but they are. Let’s see if they respond to interim coach Joe Prunty the way, once upon a time, they responded to interim coach Nate McMillan.