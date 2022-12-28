Where to watch, listen, stream Cardinals at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Cardinals (4-11) face the Falcons (5-10) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Time: 1 p.m. TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Jason Benetti. Analyst: Brady Quinn. Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 132 or 228 and on the SXM App. Cardinals: 103 or 383 and on the SXM App.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images