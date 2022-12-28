ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Cardinals at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Cardinals (4-11) face the Falcons (5-10) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Time: 1 p.m. TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Jason Benetti. Analyst: Brady Quinn. Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 132 or 228 and on the SXM App. Cardinals: 103 or 383 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

What you need to know to jump on the Georgia Bulldogs bandwagon

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
22h ago

Ohio State respects Georgia's tight ends
49m ago

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Champ Bailey, Mike Doss to be honorary captains
6h ago

Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga headed to injured reserve
28m ago
Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga headed to injured reserve
28m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons, Cardinals trying to finish strong
9h ago
Falcons release official depth chart for game Sunday vs. Cardinals
20h ago
Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
23h ago
