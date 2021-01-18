Arthur Smith ‘honored and humbled’ to coach Falcons

Here what he had to say:

“I’m honored and humbled to have the responsibility of leading Atlanta’s team,” Smith said. “I’d like to thank Arthur Blank, Rich McKay and the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta for this opportunity. I’d especially like to thank my family, Allison (his wife) and our three children, for not only joining me, but for supporting me on this journey. We are beyond excited to become a part of the Atlanta community, embrace its culture and experience all the city and our fellow citizens have to offer.