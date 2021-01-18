Arthur Smith ‘honored and humbled’ to coach Falcons

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith will speak to the media on Tuesday after Martin Luther King Day, but the team released some comments from the new coach.
Here what he had to say:
“I’m honored and humbled to have the responsibility of leading Atlanta’s team,” Smith said. “I’d like to thank Arthur Blank, Rich McKay and the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta for this opportunity. I’d especially like to thank my family, Allison (his wife) and our three children, for not only joining me, but for supporting me on this journey. We are beyond excited to become a part of the Atlanta community, embrace its culture and experience all the city and our fellow citizens have to offer.
“The Falcons organization stood out to us in this process primarily due to the leadership and support from the top in Arthur Blank. His actions and core values provide a great model on how to operate for so many, and align with how I plan to move forward in reaching the levels of competition the passionate Atlanta fans so richly deserve. That will all start with the culture we as a team create and thrive in. I’m excited to get started on this new journey and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our city and its fans.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
