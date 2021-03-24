UPDATED: Falcons’ free agency tracker 2021

James Carpenter, OL: Released March 9.

SIGNINGS

Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18.

Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18.

Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23.

Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23.

TRADES

Lee Smith, TE: Sent a seventh-round pick in 2022 to Buffalo.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag. He attracted interest from six teams before agreeing to terms with Dallas and reuniting with former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

Damontae Kazee, FS: The Cowboys reportedly have some interest. He was set to visit Detroit.

Alex Mack, C: Signed with the 49ers.

Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.

Todd Gurley, RB: Unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract. Signed with Detroit.

Brian Hill, RB: Was a valuable special-teams player.

Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help. Has sign two-year, $4 million deal with the Texans.

Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.

Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special-teams player.

LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teams player.

Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.

Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.

Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of nice plays late in the season.

John Wetzel, OT: Basically has been veteran insurance at tackle.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Matt Gono, OL: $3.384 million, second-round tender March 15.

Brandon Powell, WR: No tender. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season. He’s now a free agent.

The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed March 11.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed March 11.

Tyler Hall, CB: Signed March 11.

Christian Blake, WR: Signed March 11.

Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed March 12.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now