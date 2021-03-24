UPDATED: Falcons’ free agency tracker 2021

In the second wave of free agency, former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has agreed to terms with the Bengals and the Falcons have agreed to terms with running back Mike Davis on a two-year contract and outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo on a one-year deal.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ free-agency situation on Wednesday, March 24, 2021:
CAP CASUALTIES
Ricardo Allen, FS: Released Feb. 18. Agreed to one-year deal with the Bengals.
Allen Bailey, DE: Released Feb. 18.
James Carpenter, OL: Released March 9.
SIGNINGS
Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18.
Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18.
Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23.
Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23.
TRADES
Lee Smith, TE: Sent a seventh-round pick in 2022 to Buffalo.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag. He attracted interest from six teams before agreeing to terms with Dallas and reuniting with former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.
Damontae Kazee, FS: The Cowboys reportedly have some interest. He was set to visit Detroit.
Alex Mack, C: Signed with the 49ers.
Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.
Todd Gurley, RB: Unrestricted free agent (UFA).
Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract. Signed with Detroit.
Brian Hill, RB: Was a valuable special-teams player.
Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help. Has sign two-year, $4 million deal with the Texans.
Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.
Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special-teams player.
LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teams player.
Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.
Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.
Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of nice plays late in the season.
John Wetzel, OT: Basically has been veteran insurance at tackle.
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Matt Gono, OL: $3.384 million, second-round tender March 15.
Brandon Powell, WR: No tender. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season. He’s now a free agent.
The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed March 11.
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed March 11.
Tyler Hall, CB: Signed March 11.
Christian Blake, WR: Signed March 11.
Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed March 12.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)
8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)
