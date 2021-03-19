Falcons sign free agents Copeland, Harris

Copeland, who was undrafted out of Pennsylvania in 2012, has played in 66 NFL games and made 18 starts. He’s been with Detroit (2015-2016), the New York Jets (2018-19) and New England (2020).

He was an All-Ivy League linebacker in college. His grandfather, Roy Hilton, played 11 seasons in the NFL (1965-75).

Hilton played for Baltimore from 65 to 73. He played for the Giants in 1974 and finished his career with the Falcons in 1975, He played 12 games and made one start at defensive end.

The 1975 Falcons finished 4-10 under Marion Campbell.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

