Falcons sign free agents Copeland, Harris

The Falcon signed safety Erik Harris and linebacker Brandon Copeland to one-year contracts, the team announced Friday.
Harris, 30, spent the previous four seasons with the Raiders, in Oakland and Las Vegas.
In 2020, Harris totaled 61 tackles and five pass deflections. Before joining the Raiders, Harris spent the 2016 season with the New Orleans Saints, which is where Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot spent his previous 18 years in the NFL.
Undrafted out of Division II program California (Pa.) in 2012, Harris’ spent time with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2013-15.
Copeland, 29, is 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds. He plays left outside linebacker in the 3-4.
Copeland, who was undrafted out of Pennsylvania in 2012, has played in 66 NFL games and made 18 starts. He’s been with Detroit (2015-2016), the New York Jets (2018-19) and New England (2020).
He was an All-Ivy League linebacker in college. His grandfather, Roy Hilton, played 11 seasons in the NFL (1965-75).
Hilton played for Baltimore from 65 to 73. He played for the Giants in 1974 and finished his career with the Falcons in 1975, He played 12 games and made one start at defensive end.
The 1975 Falcons finished 4-10 under Marion Campbell.
