Report: Falcons to sign RB Mike Davis, DE Barkevious Mingo

Over his career, Davis has 412 carries for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also a viable option out of the backfield. He’s caught 125 of 156 targets for 803 yards and three touchdowns.

“Mike has really shown that he’s capable of some big plays,” former Falcons coach Dan Quinn said before facing the Panthers in what would be his last game in October. “He was able to bounce outside and get on the edge. He’s always been somebody that we have a lot of regard and respect for. He’s definitely showed it with some of the big plays over the last couple of weeks.”

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) readies for the play in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 33-27. (David Berding/AP) Credit: David Berding Credit: David Berding

Mingo was taken sixth overall by the Browns in 2013. He’s been a steady pro and has played in 126 games with 40 starts. He never turned into the playmaker the Browns thought they drafted and has just 12.5 sacks.

Mingo, 30, has played with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Seattle (2017-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago (2020). He had a base salary of $1.05 million last season.

Mingo is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has publicly said the team will play multiple fronts, but his history is steeped in running 3-4 defenses.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

