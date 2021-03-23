Report: Falcons to sign RB Mike Davis, DE Barkevious Mingo

The Falcons are set to add a piece to the backfield and a veteran outside linebacker to help them transition to a 3-4 defense.
Running back Mike Davis, who played at Stephenson High and South Carolina, and former LSU standout Barkevious Mingo are set to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.
Davis, 28, who was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers in 2015, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards on 165 carries and scored six touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020.
He reportedly agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Davis signed a two-year, $6 million with Carolina on March 14, 2019. He received a $2 million signing bonus and had a base salary of $2.95 million last season.
The 5-foot-9 and 221 pound Davis has played in 65 games and made 22 starts. He has played with the 49ers (2015-16), Seattle (2017-18), Chicago (2019) and Carolina (2019-20).
Over his career, Davis has 412 carries for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also a viable option out of the backfield. He’s caught 125 of 156 targets for 803 yards and three touchdowns.
“Mike has really shown that he’s capable of some big plays,” former Falcons coach Dan Quinn said before facing the Panthers in what would be his last game in October. “He was able to bounce outside and get on the edge. He’s always been somebody that we have a lot of regard and respect for. He’s definitely showed it with some of the big plays over the last couple of weeks.”
Mingo was taken sixth overall by the Browns in 2013. He’s been a steady pro and has played in 126 games with 40 starts. He never turned into the playmaker the Browns thought they drafted and has just 12.5 sacks.
Mingo, 30, has played with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Seattle (2017-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago (2020). He had a base salary of $1.05 million last season.
Mingo is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has publicly said the team will play multiple fronts, but his history is steeped in running 3-4 defenses.
