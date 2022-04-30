Two HBCU players drafted in fourth round of NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Two players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities were selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.
The Chiefs selected Fayetteville (N.C.) State cornerback Joshua Williams with the 135th pick overall, and the Rams selected S.C. State cornerback Decobie Durant with the 142nd pick. They were the first two HBCU players drafted this year.
HBCU coaches and former Falcons star Deion Sanders, currently the head coach at Jackson State, were stunned last season when no players from HBCUs were drafted by NFL teams.
There was an HBCU combine last year in Birmingham, and this year one was held before the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Williams, Durant, Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell all were invited and participated in the main scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Williams is a lanky cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He has a 6.18 grade from NFL.com, which translates to being a backup who could be developed into a starter.
Williams played with offensive tackle Kion Smith, who signed with the Falcons last season as an undrafted free agent. He was released and signed with Miami’s practice squad.
Instant analysis on the picks from The33rdteam.com:
Round 4, Pick 135 — Kansas City Chiefs select: Joshua Williams (Fayeteville State CB)
Instant analysis: This selection really comes down to one thing: potential. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with arms of almost 33 inches, Williams has rare fluidity at that size. He might need a year or two, but this is the kind of high-upside pick the Chiefs should make here.
Round 4, Pick 142 — Los Angeles Rams select: Decobie Durant (South Carolina State CB)
Instant analysis: The former MEAC (defensive player of the year), Decobie Durant projects as an above the line slot corner in a zone heavy defense, where his instincts, run support and burst can best be felt in and around the (line of scrimmage). He could also play outside corner in a Cover 2 base defense, but the slot is likely to be his optimal fit.
FALCONS 2022 DRAFT PICKS
