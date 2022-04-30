Two HBCU players drafted in fourth round of NFL draft

Williams is a lanky cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He has a 6.18 grade from NFL.com, which translates to being a backup who could be developed into a starter.

Williams played with offensive tackle Kion Smith, who signed with the Falcons last season as an undrafted free agent. He was released and signed with Miami’s practice squad.

Instant analysis on the picks from The33rdteam.com:

Round 4, Pick 135 — Kansas City Chiefs select: Joshua Williams (Fayeteville State CB)

Instant analysis: This selection really comes down to one thing: potential. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with arms of almost 33 inches, Williams has rare fluidity at that size. He might need a year or two, but this is the kind of high-upside pick the Chiefs should make here.

Round 4, Pick 142 — Los Angeles Rams select: Decobie Durant (South Carolina State CB)

Instant analysis: The former MEAC (defensive player of the year), Decobie Durant projects as an above the line slot corner in a zone heavy defense, where his instincts, run support and burst can best be felt in and around the (line of scrimmage). He could also play outside corner in a Cover 2 base defense, but the slot is likely to be his optimal fit.

