Ex-Georgia Bulldog James Cook discussed his arrest with NFL teams

Cook, who is the younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, has met with the Falcons, and they wanted to know about the situation, too.

“Yeah, it went good,” Cook said. “I talked to the head coach (Arthur Smith) and GM (Terry Fontenot). I talked to everybody. It went good.”

Cook also had to address why he pulled out of the Senior Bowl. He said his reason wasn’t because he didn’t want to run the 40-yard dash.

“I pulled out of the Senior Bowl because I felt like everybody has seen me play at the highest level,” Cook said. “I won a national championship. I played a lot of football.”

Cook mostly was a backup as he played in 15 games and made only three starts in 2021.

He rushed 113 times for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a career-high 112 yards receiving in the Orange Bowl against Michigan and had a career-long run of 67 yards in the College Football Playoff Championship game against Alabama.

He didn’t run with power at times, but displayed big-play ability. He’s rated as a potential third-down back who’ll need to get better in pass protection.

