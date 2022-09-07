Saints coach Dennis Allen on Kyle Pitts: ‘He’s a matchup kind of nightmare’

On his initial impressions of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts from the two games last year: “He was coming off the injury there in the second game. So, I don’t quite know if he was 100%. Big. Fast. Explosive. Really good route runner. Great hands. Highly impressed with the player. He’s a matchup kind of nightmare and (a) guy that we have to pay attention to and understand where he’s at at all times and how they are trying to utilize him.”

On if the NFL is trying to find guys like him or is he rare: “Those people are rare. To have that type of size. That type of athleticism. That type of speed. You don’t find those guys just walking down the street. So, they are still pretty rare type of people. When you are able to find one of those guys, and if they have the type of commitment and work ethic, they can really be something special. Certainly, I’ve seen signs of him being able to be that way.”