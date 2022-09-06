ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons

The franchise's first game without Matt Ryan behind center will be against the rival Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (AP file photo)

Credit: AP file photo/Derick Hingle

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s season opener when the Saints (0-0, 9-8 in 2021) face the Falcons (0-0, 7-10) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox. Play-by-play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline: Shannon Spake.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 225 (801). Saints channel 384 (822).

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

