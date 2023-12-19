Report: Falcons benching Ridder in favor of Heinicke - again

Falcons head coach said Monday that he was undecided on what quarterback would start Sunday with three games remaining in the season.

Ridder tossed an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Carolina’s Xavier Woods late led to a game-winning field goal in Sunday’s 9-6 loss.

“Not final, still working through that,” Smith said. “Met with the quarterbacks just a minute ago before coming in here for my media obligations. I’ll circle back to those guys, but there is some stuff that we still need to work through.”

Ridder has tossed 10 interceptions and has been credited with 11 fumbles.

“You have to evaluate everything as you are going back through the film,” Smith said. “There is a great responsibility and that’s what you sign up for. There’s a lot that goes into that and there is also a lot that needs to go right around the quarterback, too.”

Ridder’s struggles with turnovers led him to being benched during the eighth game of the season against Tennessee. After sitting out the two games, he was returned to the starting position after the bye week. The Falcons beat the Saints and the Jets, before dropping their last two games to the Buccaneers and Panthers.

“We are working through it, but we ultimately have to make the best decision for this team so we can go win this game Sunday against Indianapolis,” Smith said Monday.

