QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Cardinals’ defense

On playing against Cardinals’ J.J. Watt: “He’s going to be amped up, ready to go. He wants to finish his career on a high note. I know our guys up front are going to love that challenge of taking him on.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

On preparing to face ILB Isaiah Simmons: “Yeah, No. 9 on (defense), he flies around. He can play nickel, safety, linebacker and line up on the (defensive) line. He can play a little bit everywhere. It’s really about not keying in on one person, but seeing how the defense reacts overall from the different places that he’s at on the field at different times of the game.”