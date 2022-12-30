ajc logo
QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Cardinals’ defense

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Cardinals, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On playing against Cardinals’ J.J. Watt: “He’s going to be amped up, ready to go. He wants to finish his career on a high note. I know our guys up front are going to love that challenge of taking him on.”

On preparing to face ILB Isaiah Simmons: “Yeah, No. 9 on (defense), he flies around. He can play nickel, safety, linebacker and line up on the (defensive) line. He can play a little bit everywhere. It’s really about not keying in on one person, but seeing how the defense reacts overall from the different places that he’s at on the field at different times of the game.”

On finishing the season strong: “There are a lot of teams who might have some guys who once you don’t make the playoffs or you see your team is out of it, some guys that might lull off and figure out where they’re going on vacation and everything. That’s one thing that we’re trying not to do here. …We talked about how (in) these next two games we want to finish strong, not only to see success for our team but for next season as well.”

