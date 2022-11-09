NFC South race takes a field trip to Germany

The Saints (3-6) are in third place, and the Panthers (2-7) are in fourth. Everyone’s chances remain alive with eight games to play.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bucs, who are coming off a gritty 16-13 victory Sunday against the Rams, are set to play the Seahawks (6-3) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich.