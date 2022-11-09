NFC South race takes a field trip to Germany

Exclusive
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (4-5) and the Buccaneers (4-5) enter Week 10 of the season tied for first place in the NFC South.

The Saints (3-6) are in third place, and the Panthers (2-7) are in fourth. Everyone’s chances remain alive with eight games to play.

The Bucs, who are coming off a gritty 16-13 victory Sunday against the Rams, are set to play the Seahawks (6-3) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Germany will become the fourth country outside of the United States to play host to an NFL regular-season game. The NFL has played regular-season games in Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Munich was selected to host two of four International Series games in Germany over the next four years. Frankfurt will host the other two games.

This is one of five international games in 2022, including a Monday night game between San Francisco and Arizona in Mexico City next week. Three games have been played in the United Kingdom.

The Saints, who were beaten 27-13 by Baltimore on Monday, play at the Steelers (2-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

