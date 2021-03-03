Kiper: Jamie Newman is a ‘Day 3’ prospect

“No regrets of not playing this season,” Newman told reporters after a Senior Bowl practice on Jan. 28.

Following his four seasons at Wake Forest, Newman transferred to Georgia as a graduate student. He was projected to be the starting quarterback.

Newman cited concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic for opting out.

“I got that (question) in all 32 interviews (with NFL teams) — why did I opt out? It was a collective thing,” Newman said. “COVID hit differently for me and my family. Unfortunately, I had a family member who was affected by COVID. That’s what went into my decision.”

On “Day 3″ of the draft, teams pick players in rounds four through seven.

Last season, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was picked in the fifth-round (167th overall) by the Buffalo Bills.

Also, Georgia pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is projected to be the final player taken in the first-round Kiper’s most recent mock draft.

“Azeez Ojulari showed this year off the edge,” Kiper said. “I’d like to see him maybe add five to 10 pounds on that frame. I’d liked to have seen another year, but based on what I saw, he’s worthy of being a late-first or early-second rounder.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now