D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

Entering the draft, which is set for April 29 to May 1, in Cleveland, Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota’s Trey Lance are rated behind Lawrence.

I have the Falcons picking Fields because Wilson reminds me of Mitchell Trubisky in part because he couldn’t beat Coastal Carolina. If he was this transcendent talent that we keep hearing about, he would have willed BYU to victory over the Chanticleers.

We’re also going to hear about Wilson’s shoulder injuries that date back to high school.

Lance comes from the same school that gave us Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Colts on Thursday. However, Lance does have a big arm and some believe he’s the next Josh Allen. So, he’s intriguing, but not worthy of the No. 4 overall pick.

Of course, I loved Allen when he came out and thought the Browns would select him No. 1 overall, but they went with Baker Mayfield.

Our good friend Ray Glier, a longtime and highly respected Atlanta-based freelance writer, in his newsletter “Ball Atlanta: Sports Reporting by Ray Glier” forwarded the notion that the Falcons should select Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

Given the team’s problem in the trenches, Sewell makes excellent sense. However, we have him going to the Dolphins at No. 3.

So, why will the Falcons draft a quarterback when they have so many other pressing needs?

That’s a fair question because the “needs list” is long. The Falcons must improve the offensive line, find a pass rush, get a running back and find some secondary help.

The best move may be to trade back and amass picks to address some of their many needs.

However, one thing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame press conference with Peyton Manning has stuck in my brain. Manning played 14 years with the Colts and went to two Super Bowls, winning one. He finished up his career playing four seasons with the Broncos.

After 14 years, the Colts felt it was time to move on from the future Hall of Famer.

Matt Ryan, the greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history who nearly brought the team Super Bowl title, is set to enter his 14th season. He has shown no signs of slowing down. He could probably play for four more years like Manning.

But the Falcons must to the future. If they don’t plan on being in the top 10 again in a couple of years, taking a talent like Justin Fields and have him work with Ryan for a season or two would not be a bad plan.

Fields would ignite the slumbering fan base.

The Falcons have had only had two winning seasons over the past eight. That’s 25 percent.

Drafting Fields would send the message that they are serious about building a team that can win yearly and not have an occasional good season.

“Sustained winning” has been one of the Falcons’ offseason “talking points.” Fontenot mentioned the notion nearly 20 times on two podcast interviews last week.

Now, it’s time to put some action behind those words and draft Fields, the best player of available with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Here are the picks:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Wilson (QB, BYU)

7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

9. Denver Broncos: Caleb Farley (CB, Virginia Tech)

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II (CB, Alabama)

11. New York Giants: Micah Parsons, (LB, Penn State)

12. San Francisco 49ers: Rashawn Slater ( OT, Northwestern)

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw (OT, Virginia Tech)

14. Minnesota Vikings: Gregory Rousseau (DE, Miami)

15. New England Patriots: Jaycee Horn (CB, South Carolina)

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Kwity Payne (DE/LB, Michigan)

18. Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris (RB, Alabama)

19. Washington FT: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

20. Chicago Bears: Kadarius Toney (WR, Florida)

21. Indianapolis Colts: Greg Newsome II (CB, Northwestern)

22. Tennessee Titans: Jaelan Phillips (DE/LB, Miami)

23. New York Jets: Ronnie Jenkins (DE/LB, Oklahoma)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tylan Wallace (WR, Oklahoma State)

26. Cleveland Browns: Aaron Robinson (CB, Central Florida)

27: Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey (C, Oklahoma)

28: New Orleans Saints: Trevon Moehrig (S, TCU)

29: Green Bay Packers: Asante Samuel Jr. (CB, Florida State)

30: Buffalo Bills: Alex Leatherwood (OT, Alabama)

31: Kansas City Chiefs: Zaven Collins (LB, Tulsa)

32: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Azeez Ojulari (DE, Georgia)

