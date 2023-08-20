KhaDarel Hodge, Penny Hart sidelined; Falcons creating plan for preseason finale

Falcons receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Penny Hart, both injured in last week’s 13-13 tie with the Bengals, won’t participate in practice this week, coach Arthur Smith said Sunday.

Hodge is sidelined with an ankle injury. Hart is in concussion protocol. The pair are competing for roles on the team’s depth chart, and their absences will provide opportunities for several other receivers battling to stick around, whether it be on the roster or practice squad.

Receiver Josh Ali was tied for the team lead with three catches against the Bengals. His 39 yards were also tied for a team-best with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, another player who’s vying for a role. The Falcons also have rookies Keilahn Harris and Zay Malone.

As those names might indicate, the Falcons lack proven receiver depth beyond Drake London and Mack Hollins. Hodge, who started the second preseason game, is likely their third receiver. Speedster Scotty Miller hasn’t shown much but provides a needed speed element.

Hodge has 632 yards across 72 games since 2018. The injury isn’t a long-term concern, Smith said. “You won’t see him this week and we’ll just take it from there,” he added.

Hart, a Georgia State product, could still make the team even with his injury. He’ll have to clear concussion protocol before resuming normal activities. He’s played in 39 games over the past three seasons.

Notes:

- Smith said the Falcons have a “decent idea” of how they’ll handle playing time in Thursday’s preseason finale versus Pittsburgh. Several regulars made their first appearances against the Bengals, including quarterback Desmond Ridder (17 snaps), running back Bijan Robinson (12) and tight end Kyle Pitts (9).

“We’ll see how the next two days go and we’ll finalize that Tuesday night,” he said. “There’s a lot we need to work on for certain guys we know will be here to get ready to go for Week 1, then you also have the opportunities to make some tough decisions, so you’re weighing all that. Pretty good idea, but we need to see how these next two days go, too.”

- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell had a rest day Sunday. At age 36, the Falcons have little reason to push their veteran acquisition before the season begins.

- The Falcons were hit with 13 penalties for 102 yards in their latest exhibition, a rarity for a team that committed the fewest penalties in the league last season (64).

What goes into creating a disciplined team?

“There’s a lot,” Smith said. “For one, you want to get disciplined people. It’s one of those things like, you want a physical team? You better go get physical players, too, and create that environment. There’s a lot that goes into it. You have disciplined guys, you run a disciplined program, but it’s a combination of a lot of things. If you’re an undisciplined person, you’re not going to magically make it happen overnight. So it’s right people, right environment, making sure you have that right climate every day, too.”