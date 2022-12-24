ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Ravens

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

BALTIMORE -- With their playoff hopes on the line, the Falcons (5-9) are set to play the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will feature frigid weather conditions and swirling winds.

The inactives for the Falcons are safety Javonte Moffat, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker David Anenih, offensive guard Chuma Edoga (who was declared out Friday) and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

The inactives for the Ravens are quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Charlie Kolar, linebacker David Ojabo and defensive end Calais Campbell.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

