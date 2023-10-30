Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL

“Grady, unfortunately, he’ll be out for the year,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “When you lose a guy like Grady, he’s been such a leader for us. Been a great player. (Hoping) he can get back.”

Jarrett suffered the knee injury on the first defensive series of the game. It was originally announced that his return to the game was questionable and later updated to out. He played four snaps.

Jarrett has made 88 consecutive starts and has not missed a game since October of 2018. Backup tackles LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham played in place of Jarrett.

“It’s not going to take one person to do it,” Smith said. “That’s where you have to problem solve and continue to evaluate that. Hate it for Grady, first and foremost.”

Jarrett returned to the sidelines in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, he was walking and appeared to be in good spirits when talking to some friends outside the locker room.

“Yeah, I talked to him,” Graham said. “Like anybody, you work so hard to put that product out here. It’s kind of hard when you go down unexpectedly on a play that you felt it would have been nothing. He’s definitely a trooper.”

London and Graham took most of Jarrett’s snaps. London played 41 of 68 defensive snaps (60%) and Graham played 26 (38%). Starting defensive tackle David Onyemata played 53 defensive snaps (78%).

“Yeah, I definitely hope they put more on my plate,” Graham said. “Whatever coach rolls with, I’m going to roll with. I’m going to do my best to go out there an put in that effort and work for the team.”

“It’s very tough especially with it being someone like Grady,” London said. “You just hate to see something happen to someone like that who comes to practice every day and works his (behind) off. It’s definitely tough.”

Also, the Falcons could use veteran defensive end Calais Campbell some inside at tackles. Defensive end Lorenzo Carter said he’s ready to step up, too.

“He’s been the foundation of this defense for a long time,” Carter said. “It’s going to be tough. Everybody has to stay positive. We are telling him to stay positive so. We have to understand that we have to step up and make more plays for him.”

