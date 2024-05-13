Falcons wrap up rookie minicamp, add four players

The team has elected to add defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and safety Dane Cruikshank, agent David Canter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The team later announced that they also signed wide receiver Dylan Drummond and tight end Ross Dwelley.

Anae, 26, was a fifth-round pick (197th overall) by the Cowboys in 2020. He’s played in 11 NFL games.

Cruikshank, 29, was a fifth-round pick (152nd overall) by the Titans in the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 54 games and made four starts.

Drummond, 24, played at Eastern Michigan and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions after the 2023 draft. He’s 6-foot and 186-pounds. He played in a game for the Lions and spent times on the Lions and Giants practice squads.

Dwelley, 29, has played the past six seasons with the 49ers. He’s 6-5 and 235 pounds. He’s played in 84 NFL games and made 17 starts.