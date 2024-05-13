Atlanta Falcons

Falcons wrap up rookie minicamp, add four players

051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
051124 falcons photo
1 / 26
Michael Penix Jr. takes a break while participating in Falcons' rookie minicamp Friday May 10, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons held rookie orientation meetings with the team’s player engagement staff to wrap up their rookie minicamp on Sunday.

Forty players, including players on tryouts, hit the field for one practice Friday. Saturday was a conditioning day. Players arrived at the facilities on Thursday.

Entering the rookie minicamp, the Falcons had four spots to fill on their 90-man roster. They are now filled

The team has elected to add defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and safety Dane Cruikshank, agent David Canter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The team later announced that they also signed wide receiver Dylan Drummond and tight end Ross Dwelley.

Anae, 26, was a fifth-round pick (197th overall) by the Cowboys in 2020. He’s played in 11 NFL games.

Cruikshank, 29, was a fifth-round pick (152nd overall) by the Titans in the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 54 games and made four starts.

Drummond, 24, played at Eastern Michigan and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions after the 2023 draft. He’s 6-foot and 186-pounds. He played in a game for the Lions and spent times on the Lions and Giants practice squads.

Dwelley, 29, has played the past six seasons with the 49ers. He’s 6-5 and 235 pounds. He’s played in 84 NFL games and made 17 starts.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years29m ago

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says
1h ago

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Falcons are hoping Orhorhoro ends their second-round blues
48m ago
Former NFL executive A.J. Smith dies at 75
Falcons sign half of their draft class
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia