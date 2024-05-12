Former NFL executive A.J. Smith dies at 75

FLOWERY BRANCH -- NFL executive and former San Diego Chargers general manager A.J. Smith lost his battle with prostate cancer on Sunday, his family announced.

Smith, who was 75, was the father of Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith. Smith was surrounded by his loved ones, after a seven-year battle against prostate cancer.

Smith worked his way up from being a part-time scout to general manager of the Chargers. He held that title from 2003 to 2012 and was the winningest GM in franchise history, with 98 victories (including playoffs wins) during his 10 seasons. His NFL career spanned 35 years.