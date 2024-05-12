Atlanta Falcons

Former NFL executive A.J. Smith dies at 75

Father of Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith
SAN DIEGO - 2007: A.J. Smith of the San Diego Chargers poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

SAN DIEGO - 2007: A.J. Smith of the San Diego Chargers poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- NFL executive and former San Diego Chargers general manager A.J. Smith lost his battle with prostate cancer on Sunday, his family announced.

Smith, who was 75, was the father of Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith. Smith was surrounded by his loved ones, after a seven-year battle against prostate cancer.

Smith worked his way up from being a part-time scout to general manager of the Chargers. He held that title from 2003 to 2012 and was the winningest GM in franchise history, with 98 victories (including playoffs wins) during his 10 seasons. His NFL career spanned 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Kyle, daughter, Andrea, son-in-law, Noah, and three grandchildren.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: David Aaro

2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shooting

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mother’s Day offerings, upcoming fundraiser help Wesley Woods serve seniors

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: AP

‘That starting pitching is what you ride’: Right now, Braves’ starters are paving the way...
2h ago
The Latest

Falcons sign half of their draft class
Falcons’ Raheem Morris looking for ‘best version of Kyle Pitts’
Falcons rookie receiver Casey Washington hoping to make an impact
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases