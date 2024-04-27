Atlanta Falcons

Fourth round: Falcons draft Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) blocks Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, the Falcons selected Brandon Dorlus, a defensive tackle who played at Oregon.

Dorlus, 6-foot-3 and 283 pounds, is considered a “tweener.”

He was named first-team All-Pac 12 last season. He led the Ducks with five sacks and played in all 14 games and made 13 starts. He finished with 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses and eight pass breakups.

The Falcons traded up in the second round to draft former Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday night.

