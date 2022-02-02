Former NFL coach Hue Jackson says he was paid to lose, too

In response to a tweet suggesting Haslam wasn’t offering him $100,000 per loss — the amount Flores claims the Dolphins wanted to pay him — Jackson wrote that Haslam “was happy while we kept losing” and “Trust me it was a good number.”

Also, Kimberly Diemert, executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, which works to combat human trafficking, made several posts claiming the Browns made the offer to Jackson and that they have records that will help Flores.

On Wednesday, Diemert again went on Twitter to say she has proof of Jackson’s claims, and said he and Flores are acting to benefit others.

“Fighting for what is right for everybody is what matters most,” she wrote. “Both of these men have been fighting the right fight. People who know the facts know the fight. To win the war you must be strategic.”

Jackson was hired by the Browns in 2016 after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. The team was in a full rebuilding mode and general manager Sashi Browns was aggressive in trying to acquire draft picks.

The Browns went 1-15 in Jackson’s first season, got the No. 1 overall pick and selected defensive end Myles Garrett, who has become one of the league’s best players. Cleveland went 0-16 in 2017 before taking quarterback Baker Mayfield with the top pick.

Jackson was fired after the Browns started 2-5-1 in 2018.