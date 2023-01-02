Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo: ‘Just don’t miss them’

On rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder getting his first career win in the NFL: “It was a great win. Everybody fought from the beginning through the end. In the NFL, I think the majority of the games are coming down to one position games and to close it out like that with this team, it means a lot.”

On how his mindset on kicking game-winning field goals has changed throughout the years: “I wouldn’t say because of the situations, but just throughout experience (I have) kind of learning and refining my craft and my process when it comes to kicking those, or just field goals in general. I would say my process overall has been refining.”

On how he keeps his composure: “Preparation. We put the work in, day in and day out. With the snapper, holder, Liam (McCullough) and Bradley (Pinion) did a great job as we do all week. When I go out there, now all I’ve got to think about is the process and all this stuff that I think about and work on throughout the week and just trust that. When I go out there, there’s nothing to really think about or worry about it’s just going back to the training and trusting the preparation that you put the work into.”

A.J. TERRELL, cornerback

On his big hit on Trey McBride: “They are all top five.”

On forcing them into a field: “We needed a big stop. I’m was trusting the call and made a play when we needed to.”

On forcing three red-zone field goals: “It was big. Each drive and each possession, it was crucial. We needed a stop. Also, shout-out to the special teams for getting a stop, too. Just playing a team game and we got the W.”

On situational football being an emphasis: “It was big going into each week and going into each game, we pride ourselves (in playing) situational football and complimentary football. Playing with each other and getting off the field.”

On Isaiah Oliver, who played some safety: “He was head-hunting. Making plays when they are there. We have a lot of trust in Isaiah to go out there and make plays. ... It’s an expectation that everybody makes plays when it comes there way.”

On snapping the losing streak: “If feels good getting the win back at him on New Year’s Day. It was something that we went into the week with the preparation and everything, getting to this game and getting the job done.”

On jersey swap with Isaiah Simmons: “It was big. I have seen him. That was my first time seeing him since college days Him flying around and making plays was nothing new. That’s just a Clemson product.”

On defense holding offense under 20 points: “It’s the preparation each week. Just making sure that we play complimentary football. Get on and off the field. Give our offense a chance. Let special teams make plays. It all goes hand in hand to get a W.”

GRADY JARRETT, defensive tackle

On getting the win: “Every game counts. Every time you get to play this game, it’s a blessing, and you need to treat it as such. We want to finish as strong as we can.”

On the offense: “They have been shining, man. Des, Drake and Allgeier and our defensive rookies, they are finding a way to make an impact on this team.”

RICHIE GRANT, free safety

On younger players seeing action: “Everybody has been sharing the love. It’s great to see guys come in no matter what’s the point in the game, they are making plays on defense. I’m just proud of them, and we were able to get the ‘W’ today.”

On stopping the four-game losing streak: “We are going to take it to next week. We just brought the New Years in the right way. I feel grateful for that.”

On his blocked punt: “I’m just real proud I was able to make a play of the team.”

On how the punt block happened: “(Special-teams coordinator Marquice) Williams drew it up this week, and we felt like we had a pretty good idea of where he was going to hit at. (A player) did a great job of taking the snapper. I looped around the other way and was able to block the punt.”

On the fumble recovery: “I think they were going to scoop it up and take it home, but we had a little bobble. At the end of the day, we are all there to corral and I think we scored on the next play.”

On the defense: “I think we played pretty good ball. We got the field a lot of third downs today. Forced a lot of field goals in the red zone. I think we played good complementary football.”

ISAIAH OLIVER, cornerback/safety

On his sack early and playing safety: “I thought it was a good day defensively as a whole. We gave up a couple of big plays, some things we want to get back. But overall, I felt like we played really well. Red zone, I felt we played really well. Just kind of build on that and get ready for next week.”

On playing safety: “It was good. It was something that we just wanted to try scheme-wise with some stuff that they wanted to do, usually on third downs. We felt like we had a good plan to go against that by putting me at safety. I thought it worked out well to add to the arsenal. It’s now something that our defense can do that the offense has to prepare for.”

On snapping the four-game losing streak: “That was big. All we wanted was a win. We didn’t really care how it happened. We just wanted a win. I felt like everyone kind of had that mindset coming into the game and in the locker room. We went out there and got it. It was good.”

CHRIS LINDSTROM, guard

On Ridder’s growth from the first game to this game: “I think that you just get better with reps. I think that’s with everything. I mean, I don’t know anything about playing quarterback. I think you just get better with reps. His command in the huddle is great. It was awesome to get him his first career win. That was really fun. Great to go down in that final drive.”

On how satisfying it was to put together a game-winning drive and not leave any time remaining: “Yeah, it’s belief in what we’re trying to do here. I think situational football is something that we’re really trying to improve on the last couple of weeks. We fell short at times this year on that, so it was great this week to be able to finish that strong.”

On how the team has been able to improve in situational football: “I think it’s just bringing awareness to it. So, in the huddle, everybody’s talking, ‘Ok, this is the situation. You know, lock in on this. This is what to look for.’ We have a great group of guys. Coach has made a huge emphasis of it, too. Just as a player, you realize what the situation is going to be and communicate it and know the importance of what we’re trying to do. We had to go down and put points on the board.”

On blocking for RB Tyler Allgeier: “Tyler’s awesome. He comes in with a great mindset every day. He runs about as hard as anybody as you can see. Really the whole running back (group) does, so it’s really fortunate to be able to play for a group of guys like that. You just have to give them a lane and if they are untouched to the second level, those guys are going to make it a physical three, four yards. You are just appreciative of what they do.”

LORENZO CARTER, outside linebacker

On his alma mater Georgia winning their game last night and the Falcons winning today “Huge. Huge. Right now, we got a win last night with the Dawgs and then a win today, we are undefeated (in) ‘23.”

On his thoughts about Ridder and who he is as a player: “Got to love him. Got to love his competitive edge. He’s a guy who’s going to go out there and compete no matter what. That’s all you can ask for, especially with a young guy like that, he’s going to make mistakes, but as long as he keeps swinging, I’ll take it.”

On his feelings about Ridder’s growth and how he’s grown: “Just being in control. Just having more control. He’s always been a leader, always had that vocal leadership. Now he can put it in effect and go out there and put drives together and win the game.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD