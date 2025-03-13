Gwinnett County’s Barrett Carter, Phil Mafah are strong NFL prospects

Carter had a 33-inch vertical and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 and 4.68 seconds. He jumped 34.5 inches at the combine. Buchanan had the top vertical at 40 inches. Carter’s 33-inch jump would have been tied for 13th with Iowa’s Jay Higgins.

Carter’s 40-yard dash time would have been the 14th fastest at the combine. UCLA’s Kain Medrano ran the fastest 40-yard dash, 4.46 seconds, of the linebackers.

“I thought today was solid,” said Carter, who was a AJC Super 11 selection in 2020. “Even if I ran the best time in the world or had the most amount of reps, I still would be (mad). I still wouldn’t be satisfied.”

Carter starting training in California on Jan. 2. He did some of the testing at the combine, but saved some of events for his Pro Day.

Most of the draft projections have Barrett going in the second or third round.

“I know wherever I end up, that’s where I’m supposed to be,” Carter said. “Ultimately, once you get there, it doesn’t matter. ... I don’t pay any attention to it. Just stay focused on being myself.”

Carter, who’s is 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, believes his style of play translates well to the NFL.

“I can run,” Carter said. “I can chase things down. I have the physicality to stop inside runs. I have the versatility and athletic ability to cover. I definitely still have a lot of work to do, but I think my game translates perfectly.”

Throughout the draft process, Carter said he has met with 27 of the 32 NFL teams.

“Whatever team gets me, they are going to get a guy who can line up in different spots and play ball at a high level,” Carter said.

In high school, he helped North Gwinnett win the Class 7A state championship in 2017 under coach Bill Stewart.

“North Gwinnett truly shaped me to be the man that I am today and the man that I’m still becoming,” Carter said. “Our program at North Gwinnett was really run just like Clemson. Before I even got here, I knew what it was to reach the best as the standard. Coach Stewart and the whole North Gwinnett coaching staff poured into us every single day. ... I’m forever indebted to North Gwinnett.”

Carter discussed the process with Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who was drafted in the second round last season and is a former Clemson player.

“The big thing for me that I was curious about was the meetings with teams and how that was going to go,” Carter said. “He preached to me that each team is different. Each team has a different way that they want to go about their meetings.

“Some teams are going to grill you. Some teams are going to ask you questions about yourself and figure out who you are. Some teams want to put you on the board and see if you know ball and stuff. I talked to Ruke about that and he gave me nothing but good advice. He really helped me get a jump-start on going into those meetings.”

Some teams believe Carter is an inside linebacker, others believes he can play outside.

The Clemson coaching staff, after film review, credited Carter with 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2,482 career snaps over 52 games (40 starts) from 2021-24.

“At the end of the day, I’m a football player,” Carter said. “The (videotape) speaks for itself.”

Mafah, who’s 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, had shoulder surgery Dec. 31. He’s set to hold a private workout for NFL teams April 8.

He was a powerful runner for the Tigers. He had 561 carries for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns over his career. He also caught 58 passes for 309 yards in 1,687 career snaps over 50 games (21 starts) from 2021-24.

“I’m really starting to get back into catching, running and trying to run full speed,” Mafah said. “It’s going well. It’s been good just trying to get ready for my pro day.”

He had dinner with the Steelers, who lost running back Najee Harris in free agency to the Chargers.

“I had a great conversation about their program and the way that they run their program,” Mafah said. “Just us getting to know each other.”

Mafah likes to watch Harris, Joe Mixon and A.J. Dillon.

“I feel like my game can best (translates) just from me being an all-around back, three-down back,” Mafah said. “Catching out of the backfield. Being a bigger guy, I’ll be able to do things in short yardage.”

Mafah reflected on his time at Grayson.

“My time at Grayson High was memorable,” Mafah said. “I had fun playing in that program from a young age. I just felt like playing in that competition in Gwinnett and in Georgia helped me to develop as a player. It’s really helped me to be who I am today. I enjoyed that time greatly.”