FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive end James Smith-Williams, formerly of the Commanders, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday, according to his agent.

Smith-Williams, who is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2020 draft out of N.C. State.

He has played in 55 games and made 27 starts over the past four seasons. He has 85 career tackles and seven sacks.