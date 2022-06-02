Falcons sign receiver, release lineman

The Falcons signed Cameron Batson, a wide receiver and return specialist, the team announced Thursday.
Batson previously played for the Titans, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
When Batson signed with the Titans, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans’ tight ends coach and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was their starting quarterback. Batson’s first NFL reception was on a pass thrown to him by Mariota in 2018.
Batson was used primarily as an elevated practice-squad player. He played in 27 games with the Titans, making three starts through three seasons. He was bothered by a shoulder injury in 2019. In those 27 games, Batson caught 22 passes, out of 29 targets, for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He sustained an ACL injury in Week 6 last season.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.
About the Author