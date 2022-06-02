ajc logo
X

Falcons sign receiver, release lineman

The Atlanta Falcons signed Cameron Batson, a wide receiver and return specialist. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Falcons signed Cameron Batson, a wide receiver and return specialist. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The Falcons signed Cameron Batson, a wide receiver and return specialist, the team announced Thursday.

Batson previously played for the Titans, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

When Batson signed with the Titans, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans’ tight ends coach and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was their starting quarterback. Batson’s first NFL reception was on a pass thrown to him by Mariota in 2018.

Batson was used primarily as an elevated practice-squad player. He played in 27 games with the Titans, making three starts through three seasons. He was bothered by a shoulder injury in 2019. In those 27 games, Batson caught 22 passes, out of 29 targets, for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He sustained an ACL injury in Week 6 last season.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Alex Anthopoulos on the Braves: ‘Our talent speaks for itself’21h ago
Georgia already working on schedule issues when Oklahoma and Texas join SEC
14h ago
How Braves starter Spencer Strider’s change-up was born
15h ago
Falcons bring back red helmets to pair with throwback uniforms
14h ago
Falcons bring back red helmets to pair with throwback uniforms
14h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
The Latest
Falcons bring back red helmets to pair with throwback uniforms
14h ago
Falcons look to future with ticket offers for young fans
The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Falcons’ master plan at QB
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top