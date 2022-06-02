Falcons sign receiver, release lineman

Batson previously played for the Titans, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

When Batson signed with the Titans, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans’ tight ends coach and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was their starting quarterback. Batson’s first NFL reception was on a pass thrown to him by Mariota in 2018.