Falcons set to make a decision on Eddie Goldman

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are set to make a decision on the future of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who approached the team over the offseason about coming out of retirement.

However, Goldman is tending to some personal issues that may force the team to make a player transaction.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Eddie, again, we’ll just have to evaluate,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday.

“I’ll probably have an answer about Eddie, but if somebody is going through something personal, you just have to respect that. If we need to make a transaction, we will.”

Goldman was expected to provide some depth along the defensive line.

He signed with the Falcons in July 2022, but retired 13 days later. Goodman (6-foot-3, 325 pound) was reinstated from the reserve/retired list in March.

Goldman has played 81 NFL games (starting 73) since he was drafted in 2015.

“There is a possibility there,” Smith said. “Last year, (he) retired. ... He actually reached out to us. When somebody does that, you say all right, it’s kind of a ‘why not?’ You see how it goes. To his credit, he looked phenomenal when he showed up the other day.”

The Falcons could use the roster spot.

“Like I said, you just never know what somebody is going through,” Smith said. “We’re mindful, and we’ll do anything to help our players. We’ll have a final answer probably (Saturday). But that (a transaction) would be a great possibility.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles