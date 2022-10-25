ajc logo
Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who was taken in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, was cut by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Davidson’s chronic left knee problems kept him from contributing to the team regularly. He was on injured reserve.

The Falcons were hoping that either Davidson or Ta’Quon Graham would take over at defensive end opposite of Grady Jarrett this season. Davidson’s balky knee kept him from making a strong bid.

The Falcons also signed cornerback BoPete Keyes and released outside linebacker Jordan Brailford from the team’s practice squad.

Keyes, who played at Tulane, was drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2020 draft.

Davidson underwent left knee surgery after his 2020 rookie season. Last season, he dealt with injuries, too. In the third game of the season, Davidson sustained an ankle injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. He missed the games against Washington on Oct. 3 and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. After the bye week, he returned against Miami on Oct. 24.

He played eight games in 2020 and 11 games last season, with one start.

