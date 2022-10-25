Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who was taken in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, was cut by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Davidson’s chronic left knee problems kept him from contributing to the team regularly. He was on injured reserve.
The Falcons were hoping that either Davidson or Ta’Quon Graham would take over at defensive end opposite of Grady Jarrett this season. Davidson’s balky knee kept him from making a strong bid.
The Falcons also signed cornerback BoPete Keyes and released outside linebacker Jordan Brailford from the team’s practice squad.
Keyes, who played at Tulane, was drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2020 draft.
Davidson underwent left knee surgery after his 2020 rookie season. Last season, he dealt with injuries, too. In the third game of the season, Davidson sustained an ankle injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. He missed the games against Washington on Oct. 3 and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. After the bye week, he returned against Miami on Oct. 24.
He played eight games in 2020 and 11 games last season, with one start.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author