Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson

Davidson underwent left knee surgery after his 2020 rookie season. Last season, he dealt with injuries, too. In the third game of the season, Davidson sustained an ankle injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. He missed the games against Washington on Oct. 3 and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. After the bye week, he returned against Miami on Oct. 24.

He played eight games in 2020 and 11 games last season, with one start.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD