Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward

“I’m doing good,” Hayward said recently. “I’m getting a lot better. Hopefully, by OTAs and camp, I’ll be 100%. I’m getting there. Everything is going in the right direction.”

Hayward felt he was off to a strong start until the injury derailed him last season.

“At the time, I thought I was playing some solid ball,” Hayward said recently at A.J. Terrell’s track invitational for high school athletes. “I was playing some good ball at the time. Obviously, it’s a new year. So far the team is doing a good job in free agency signing some key pieces. Hopefully, as a team and as a defense we can be a lot better than what we were.

“We’ve got a new (defensive coordinator) and a lot of new things going on. Hopefully, those things turn out and go in the right direction for us.”

Hayward was looking forward to play with new safety Jessie Bates, who the Falcons signed in free agency.

“Yeah, Jessie, that’s my guy,” Hayward said. “Before he signed, we probably (saw) him a month before that. We were definitely trying to recruit him. It worked. So, we’re happy to have him here. He’s one of the top safeties in this league, to have him on your team, it’s going to make your team and your defense a lot better.”

