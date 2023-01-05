ajc logo
Falcons’ Rashaan Evans wins local PFWA 2022 ‘Good Guy Award’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans was named the Professional Football Writers of America “Good Guy Award” winner Thursday in a vote of Atlanta writers and broadcasters who are regularly assigned to cover the team.

“I appreciated this,” Evans said. “I want to thank family and friends. I obviously want to thank the media, too, for accepting me. I was a new player coming in. This is my first year here with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s been great to be able to play for a great organization and also be a part of this whole family with the media. To be awarded this (trophy) is amazing.”

Evans regularly spoke during media availability during the week and after the games. He answered questions even after some of the team’s difficult losses.

Guard Chris Lindstrom and linebacker Mykal Walker also received strong consideration from the voters.

The Good Guy Award is given to a player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers and broadcasters do their jobs. The national award was first given by the PFWA in 2005.

