Falcons’ Rashaan Evans wins local PFWA 2022 ‘Good Guy Award’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans was named the Professional Football Writers of America “Good Guy Award” winner Thursday in a vote of Atlanta writers and broadcasters who are regularly assigned to cover the team.
“I appreciated this,” Evans said. “I want to thank family and friends. I obviously want to thank the media, too, for accepting me. I was a new player coming in. This is my first year here with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s been great to be able to play for a great organization and also be a part of this whole family with the media. To be awarded this (trophy) is amazing.”
Evans regularly spoke during media availability during the week and after the games. He answered questions even after some of the team’s difficult losses.
Guard Chris Lindstrom and linebacker Mykal Walker also received strong consideration from the voters.
The Good Guy Award is given to a player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers and broadcasters do their jobs. The national award was first given by the PFWA in 2005.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez