Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman rotated at center for the Falcons in the 21-14 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.
Hennessy played 40 of the 60 offensive snaps (67%) and Dalman played 20 snaps (33%).
“That was the plan all week with (Matt Hennessy) and Drew (Dalman), and I thought Matt responded,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s not an easy thing to go through. Yeah, it was a little unconventional, but we thought it was best for our football team. I thought it made us better and we’ll continue to do that.”
Rookie safety Richie Grant played 32 defensive snaps (44%) against The Jaguars. He played 58 defensive snaps against the Dolphins on Oct. 24. He’s been getting more action of late. He played 33 snaps (43%) against Dallas and 24 (37%) against New England.
Rookie cornerback Darren Hall played a season-high 26 defensive snaps (36%) against the Jaguars. His previous high was 21 defensive snaps in the blowout by Dallas.
“It’s good to see Richie and Duron (Harmon),” Smith said. “It’s a long season, but (we) try to have perspective there, too. They came up. They made plays. (Adetokunbo Ogundeji) is continuing to have a (good season), just a quiet pro. A lot of these young guys are having impacts and they’re surrounded by some smart vets, and we’ve got to play together as a team.”
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Offense Special teams
J Matthews LT 60 100% 4 18%
J Mayfield LG 60 100% 4 18%
M Hennessy C 40 67%
D Dalman C 20 33% 4 18%
C Lindstrom RG 60 100% 4 18%
K McGary RT 60 100% 4 18%
M Ryan QB 60 100%
K Pitts TE 47 78%
R Gage WR 46 77%
T Sharpe WR 46 77%
O Zaccheaus WR 30 50% 12 55%
M Davis RB 30 50%
C Patterson RB 29 48% 1 1%
L Smith TE 29 48% 4 18%
P Hesse TE 23 38%
K Smith FB 13 22% 16 73%
W Gallman RB 5 8%
C Blake WR 2 3%
Defense Special Teams
G Jarrett DT 62 85%
T Davison DT 33 45%
T Graham DE 21 29% 2 9%
B Copeland OLB 40 55% 11 50%
M Walker ILB 72 99% 5 23%
F Oluokun ILB 71 97%
A Ogundeji OLB 38 52% 10 45%
F Moreau CB 73 100%
E Harris FS 63 86% 9 41%
D Harmon SS 72 99% 4 18%
A Terrell CB 67 92% 2 9%
A Rush DT 19 26% 2 9%
D Fowler LB 40 55%
R Grant SS 32 44% 18 82%
J Vaughters LB 26 36% 10 45%
D Hall CB 26 36% 7 32%
M Davidson DT 24 33% 2 9%
J Hawkins FS 11 15% 13 59%
E Ellerbee LB 7 10% 13 59%
C Williamson CB 4 5% 3 14%
Special Teams only
A Williams CB 13 59%
F Darby WR 13 59%
D Etheridge LB 11 50%
J Harris LS 9 41%
T Morstead P 9 41%
Y Koo K 8 36%
F Franks QB 8 36%
J Spriggs T 4 18%
C Gossett G 4 18%
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author