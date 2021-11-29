Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Jaguars

Rookie safety Richie Grant played 32 defensive snaps (44%) against The Jaguars. He played 58 defensive snaps against the Dolphins on Oct. 24. He’s been getting more action of late. He played 33 snaps (43%) against Dallas and 24 (37%) against New England.

Rookie cornerback Darren Hall played a season-high 26 defensive snaps (36%) against the Jaguars. His previous high was 21 defensive snaps in the blowout by Dallas.