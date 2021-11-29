ajc logo
Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, top right, leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, left, after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, top right, leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, left, after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman rotated at center for the Falcons in the 21-14 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Hennessy played 40 of the 60 offensive snaps (67%) and Dalman played 20 snaps (33%).

“That was the plan all week with (Matt Hennessy) and Drew (Dalman), and I thought Matt responded,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s not an easy thing to go through. Yeah, it was a little unconventional, but we thought it was best for our football team. I thought it made us better and we’ll continue to do that.”

Rookie safety Richie Grant played 32 defensive snaps (44%) against The Jaguars. He played 58 defensive snaps against the Dolphins on Oct. 24. He’s been getting more action of late. He played 33 snaps (43%) against Dallas and 24 (37%) against New England.

Rookie cornerback Darren Hall played a season-high 26 defensive snaps (36%) against the Jaguars. His previous high was 21 defensive snaps in the blowout by Dallas.

“It’s good to see Richie and Duron (Harmon),” Smith said. “It’s a long season, but (we) try to have perspective there, too. They came up. They made plays. (Adetokunbo Ogundeji) is continuing to have a (good season), just a quiet pro. A lot of these young guys are having impacts and they’re surrounded by some smart vets, and we’ve got to play together as a team.”

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Offense Special teams

J Matthews LT 60 100% 4 18%

J Mayfield LG 60 100% 4 18%

M Hennessy C 40 67%

D Dalman C 20 33% 4 18%

C Lindstrom RG 60 100% 4 18%

K McGary RT 60 100% 4 18%

M Ryan QB 60 100%

K Pitts TE 47 78%

R Gage WR 46 77%

T Sharpe WR 46 77%

O Zaccheaus WR 30 50% 12 55%

M Davis RB 30 50%

C Patterson RB 29 48% 1 1%

L Smith TE 29 48% 4 18%

P Hesse TE 23 38%

K Smith FB 13 22% 16 73%

W Gallman RB 5 8%

C Blake WR 2 3%

Defense Special Teams

G Jarrett DT 62 85%

T Davison DT 33 45%

T Graham DE 21 29% 2 9%

B Copeland OLB 40 55% 11 50%

M Walker ILB 72 99% 5 23%

F Oluokun ILB 71 97%

A Ogundeji OLB 38 52% 10 45%

F Moreau CB 73 100%

E Harris FS 63 86% 9 41%

D Harmon SS 72 99% 4 18%

A Terrell CB 67 92% 2 9%

A Rush DT 19 26% 2 9%

D Fowler LB 40 55%

R Grant SS 32 44% 18 82%

J Vaughters LB 26 36% 10 45%

D Hall CB 26 36% 7 32%

M Davidson DT 24 33% 2 9%

J Hawkins FS 11 15% 13 59%

E Ellerbee LB 7 10% 13 59%

C Williamson CB 4 5% 3 14%

Special Teams only

A Williams CB 13 59%

F Darby WR 13 59%

D Etheridge LB 11 50%

J Harris LS 9 41%

T Morstead P 9 41%

Y Koo K 8 36%

F Franks QB 8 36%

J Spriggs T 4 18%

C Gossett G 4 18%

