Atlanta Falcons

Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful

Former starter Richie Grant, who’s played 19 snaps in 2024, ready to step in at safety
Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) makes an interception from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, intended for tight end Noah Gray (83), during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Credit: TNS

Credit: Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) makes an interception from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, intended for tight end Noah Gray (83), during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Troy Andersen, who returned to practice Oct. 18 from a knee injury, was declared out Friday for the Falcons’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Andersen will miss his fourth consecutive game.

The Falcons (4-3) and the Buccaneers (4-3) are set to play at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Also, safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) is doubtful. If Simmons can’t play, Richie Grant, a former starter, will take over.

“We’re really comfortable,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “Richie, I see (him) as a starter. When we went out and wanted to get people that we were looking for when DeMarcco (Hellams) got hurt ... we felt Richie was at the caliber of a starting safety in the National Football League. I feel really good about that.”

Center Ryan Neuzil (knee) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) are questionable).

Running back Bijan Robinson (not injury related-rest), inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (neck) also were limited, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (not injury related-rest) did not receive an injury designation after appearing on the report this week.

Andersen will miss his fourth game since suffering his injury late in the win over the Saints on Sept. 29.

“Troy looked good today,” Morris said. “He actually did a couple of team periods. ... He got a chance to run around in the 11-on-11 setting. I was watching the individual drills today. He’s getting closer and closer.”

Grant has not started a game this season. He’s played on special teams (151 snaps) and in dime packages (19 snaps).

“I always feel good when I’m out there between the lines,” Grant, who played at Central Florida, said earlier this month. “That’s the goal every Sunday.”

Grant started all 17 games in 2022 and 15 of 17 games in 2023.

“We had a fantastic offseason,” Grant said. “One of the best that I’ve been around. It’s been growing every day. When the fire starts, that’s when guys get closer through adversity. That’s how you grow. Each week we are getting closer and closer, better and better.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen set to return to practice Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil returned to practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake believes the pass rush is evolving
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson moving divinely through defenses
Falcons’ injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil returned to practice
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech