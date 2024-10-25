Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful

Also, safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) is doubtful. If Simmons can’t play, Richie Grant, a former starter, will take over.

“We’re really comfortable,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “Richie, I see (him) as a starter. When we went out and wanted to get people that we were looking for when DeMarcco (Hellams) got hurt ... we felt Richie was at the caliber of a starting safety in the National Football League. I feel really good about that.”

Center Ryan Neuzil (knee) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) are questionable).

Running back Bijan Robinson (not injury related-rest), inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (neck) also were limited, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (not injury related-rest) did not receive an injury designation after appearing on the report this week.

Andersen will miss his fourth game since suffering his injury late in the win over the Saints on Sept. 29.

“Troy looked good today,” Morris said. “He actually did a couple of team periods. ... He got a chance to run around in the 11-on-11 setting. I was watching the individual drills today. He’s getting closer and closer.”

Grant has not started a game this season. He’s played on special teams (151 snaps) and in dime packages (19 snaps).

“I always feel good when I’m out there between the lines,” Grant, who played at Central Florida, said earlier this month. “That’s the goal every Sunday.”

Grant started all 17 games in 2022 and 15 of 17 games in 2023.

“We had a fantastic offseason,” Grant said. “One of the best that I’ve been around. It’s been growing every day. When the fire starts, that’s when guys get closer through adversity. That’s how you grow. Each week we are getting closer and closer, better and better.”