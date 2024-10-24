Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil returned to practice

Atlanta Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil (64) is seen during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil (64) is seen during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons center Ryan Neuzil, who has a knee injury and missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Running back Bijan Robinson (not injury related–rest), safety Justin Simmons (hamstring), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (neck) also were limited.

Bergeron (neck) fully participated in practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (not injury related-rest) was limited Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons make practice squad moves
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out, Justin Simmons questionable for Seahawks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time2h ago
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson loses a friendly wager with Charlie Woerner
Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...