Falcons’ injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil returned to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons center Ryan Neuzil, who has a knee injury and missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Running back Bijan Robinson (not injury related–rest), safety Justin Simmons (hamstring), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (neck) also were limited.

Bergeron (neck) fully participated in practice Wednesday.