Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Commanders

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

LANDOVER, Md. — With Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, MyCole Pruitt made the start at tight end in the 19-13 loss to the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. Pruitt played 32 of the 57 offensive snaps (56%). He caught two passes for 9 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Parker Hesse played 35 offensive snaps (61%) and Anthony Firkser played 22 snaps (39%). Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf injury) was declared inactive. Hesse caught a 9-yard pass to jump start the final drive. Firkser caught a pass for 16 yards.

Defensively, the Falcons opened in a 3-4 with Abdullah Anderson at nose tackle and Timmy Horne at defensive end with Ta’Quon Graham (knee) going on injured reserve. Horne played 29 defensive snaps (47%). Also, Jaleel Johnson (18 snaps, 29%) and Matt Dickerson (15 snaps, 24 %) were a part of the rotation.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

K McGary RT 57 100% 4 17%

C Lindstrom RG 57 100% 4 17%

D Dalman C 57 100%

C Gossett LG 57 100% 4 17%

J Matthews LT 57 100% 4 17%

M Mariota QB 57 100%

D London WR 49 86%

O Zaccheaus WR 42 74%

P Hesse TE 35 61% 12 50%

C Patterson RB 33 58% 5 21%

M Pruitt TE 32 56% 9 38%

T Allgeier RB 22 39% 2 8%

D Byrd WR 22 39%

A Firkser TE 22 39%

K Smith FB 9 16% 12 50%

K Hodge WR 8 14% 15 62%

A Williams RB 7 12% 17 71%

C Huntley RB 3 5%

G Ifedi T 1 2% 4 17%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 62 100% 11 46%

D Hall CB 62 100% 2 8%

J Hawkins FS 62 100% 1 4%

R Evans LB 62 100%

A Terrell CB 62 100%

L Carter LB 53 85% 1 4%

G Jarrett DT 47 76% 2 8%

A Ogundeji LB 44 71% 6 25%

M Walker LB 42 68%

A Anderson DE 40 65% 4 17%

T Andersen LB 30 48% 16 67%

T Horne DT 29 47% 4 17%

I Oliver CB 19 31% 8 33%

D Malone LB 18 29% 12 50%

J Johnson DT 18 29%

M Dickerson DT 15 24% 4 17%

A Ebiketie LB 9 15%

D Alford CB 8 13% 6 25%

Players Special teams only

E Harris FS 20 83%

M Ford CB 20 83%

N Kwiatkoski LB 20 83%

B Pinion P 11 46%

F Franks TE 9 38%

L McCullough LS 7 29%

R Neuzil G 4 17%

Y Koo K 4 17%

