Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — With Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, MyCole Pruitt made the start at tight end in the 19-13 loss to the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. Pruitt played 32 of the 57 offensive snaps (56%). He caught two passes for 9 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Parker Hesse played 35 offensive snaps (61%) and Anthony Firkser played 22 snaps (39%). Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf injury) was declared inactive. Hesse caught a 9-yard pass to jump start the final drive. Firkser caught a pass for 16 yards.
Defensively, the Falcons opened in a 3-4 with Abdullah Anderson at nose tackle and Timmy Horne at defensive end with Ta’Quon Graham (knee) going on injured reserve. Horne played 29 defensive snaps (47%). Also, Jaleel Johnson (18 snaps, 29%) and Matt Dickerson (15 snaps, 24 %) were a part of the rotation.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
K McGary RT 57 100% 4 17%
C Lindstrom RG 57 100% 4 17%
D Dalman C 57 100%
C Gossett LG 57 100% 4 17%
J Matthews LT 57 100% 4 17%
M Mariota QB 57 100%
D London WR 49 86%
O Zaccheaus WR 42 74%
P Hesse TE 35 61% 12 50%
C Patterson RB 33 58% 5 21%
M Pruitt TE 32 56% 9 38%
T Allgeier RB 22 39% 2 8%
D Byrd WR 22 39%
A Firkser TE 22 39%
K Smith FB 9 16% 12 50%
K Hodge WR 8 14% 15 62%
A Williams RB 7 12% 17 71%
C Huntley RB 3 5%
G Ifedi T 1 2% 4 17%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 62 100% 11 46%
D Hall CB 62 100% 2 8%
J Hawkins FS 62 100% 1 4%
R Evans LB 62 100%
A Terrell CB 62 100%
L Carter LB 53 85% 1 4%
G Jarrett DT 47 76% 2 8%
A Ogundeji LB 44 71% 6 25%
M Walker LB 42 68%
A Anderson DE 40 65% 4 17%
T Andersen LB 30 48% 16 67%
T Horne DT 29 47% 4 17%
I Oliver CB 19 31% 8 33%
D Malone LB 18 29% 12 50%
J Johnson DT 18 29%
M Dickerson DT 15 24% 4 17%
A Ebiketie LB 9 15%
D Alford CB 8 13% 6 25%
Players Special teams only
E Harris FS 20 83%
M Ford CB 20 83%
N Kwiatkoski LB 20 83%
B Pinion P 11 46%
F Franks TE 9 38%
L McCullough LS 7 29%
R Neuzil G 4 17%
Y Koo K 4 17%
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author