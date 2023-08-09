Falcons’ Jonnu Smith spent time out for body maintenance

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Falcons tight end Jonnu, who returned to practice on Tuesday, was not absent due to an injury.

He had not practiced with the team since Aug. 1. He returned for the joint practices against the Dolphins.

“I didn’t have an injury,” Smith said. “Just some things I have to continue to maintain on my body. But I’m feeling good. I’m working myself back in. I’m just continuing to make more strides every day. Year 7 now and I feel great and I want to keep it that way. We just have to go about it in different ways.

