Falcons’ injury report: Justin Simmons fully participated in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who did not play Sunday against the Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury, fully participated in practice Thursday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee) also participated fully in practice.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (not injury related-rest), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and tight end Charlie Woerner (not injury related-rest) were limited in practice.