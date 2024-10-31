Breaking: Young Thug pleads guilty in Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial
Falcons’ injury report: Justin Simmons fully participated in practice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson )

54 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who did not play Sunday against the Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury, fully participated in practice Thursday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee) also participated fully in practice.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (not injury related-rest), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and tight end Charlie Woerner (not injury related-rest) were limited in practice.

Linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) did not practice.

