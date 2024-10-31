Falcons’ Drake London ready to face more than Trevon Diggs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, did not practice Wednesday because of tightness in his calf. He’s 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

London, who’s 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, had four catches for 34 yards in the 31-26 win Sunday against the Buccaneers. He has 48 catches for 525 yards this season and a career-high five touchdowns.

Zimmer, based on his days with Minnesota and even going back to his one season with the Falcons in 2007, likes to have his cornerbacks travel with the top receiver.

“We’ll see,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “I’ll be interested to see. Obviously, he’s a great player, but know that we have multiple options in the pass game. So, that will be something we’ll find out just on Sunday.”

In a 30-24 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Jourdan Lewis (5-10, 195) started opposite of Diggs. Amani Oruwariye (6-2, 205) was the third cornerback.

Diggs is the better matchup against London when he lines up outside. The Cowboys don’t normally have Diggs play inside, so Oruwariye could have London when the Falcons move him to the slot.

“It’ll naturally sort itself out,” Robinson said. “Our guys move around a lot, and Drake’s at the slot, where Diggs is not really a slot player. So, I think those things naturally sort themselves out.”

The Falcons are aware that London and Diggs likely will be matched up in the game.

“There’s certainly going to be situations where those two guys are isolated, based on formation, or based on if it’s one of their coverages,” Robinson said. “If they’re trying to play on a third down or one of those things. So, it’ll sort itself out throughout the game.”

London, who was drafted eighth overall in the 2022 NFL draft, is on pace for his first thousand-yard season. He finished with 905 yards last season and 866 as a rookie.

“We know that it’s a great challenge whoever has that matchup; know (Diggs) can take the ball away at any time,” Robinson said. “Ball location has to be at a premium at all times because he has ball skills like any of the best receivers out there.”

The Falcons are planning for alternative matchups, too.

“So, whether it’s Drake or Mooney or Ray-Ray McCloud or Kyle Pitts, you know, it does not matter,” Robinson said. “We know that we’ve definitely got to be aware of where the ball location is going in his direction.”

London believes that he has improved his game this season.

“Just the feel of the game is the thing I’m getting better at,” London said. “Having more understanding with my quarterback, with the OC, the integrity of plays. Make sure you go out there and know exactly what you’re supposed to be doing. If you have to slow this route down just for the concept or whatever it might be. I think that is where I’ve grown the most.”

Mooney, who was signed in free agency, is in his fifth year in the league. He has 36 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson will try to get creative to help create the matchups they Falcons prefer.

“It’s a lot of fun because both guys, first and foremost, very smart football players, very unselfish, willing to do whatever it takes to win the game,” Robinson said. “So, that’s always fun. … Just their skill sets match up so well to complement each other.”

Robinson can have London and Mooney line up on the same side of the field or use them on opposite sides. They could motion from one side to the other.

“There’s a lot of options with those guys,” Robinson said. “(With them being) really savvy allows us to do that. We’ll continue to build on all those things that they’ve done a great job with.”

London is fine with sharing some of the load with Mooney, too.

“I learn every day from him,” London said. “He sees stuff that I don’t see. I see stuff that he doesn’t see. Honestly, we are just working together. Whatever we can do to make explosive plays. We are trying to reach new heights every day.”