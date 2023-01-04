BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver new secret weapon on defense

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons nickel back Isaiah Oliver played some safety against the Cardinals on Sunday.

“It’s just about the scheme and the call,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It’s not necessarily that he was lining up at safety.”

Whatever position the Falcons want to call it, Oliver played well. He finished tied for the team lead with nine tackles and a sack.

“He got the sack on the second play of the game,” Smith said. “He had a big impact on the game. When you have a smart player that is versatile, understands the scheme and angles, it certainly helps. I think he’s gotten healthy. I’m really happy for him. He’s one of those guys who is fun to coach.”

