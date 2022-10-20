Falcons’ injury report: Four players return to fully practicing status

FLOWERY BRANCH – Four Falcons players who were limited in practice Wednesday, were full participants Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), cornerback A.J. Terrell, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (knee) fully participated in practice.
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) was a full participant for the second day in a row.
Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) did not practice.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
