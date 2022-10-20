Exclusive
Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids
Falcons’ injury report: Four players return to fully practicing status

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Four Falcons players who were limited in practice Wednesday, were full participants Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), cornerback A.J. Terrell, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (knee) fully participated in practice.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) was a full participant for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) did not practice.

