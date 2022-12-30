ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson is questionable

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Colt McCoy is out for the Cardinals, David Blough will start

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Safety Jovante Moffatt (calf), guard Chuma Edoga (knee) and tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks (concussion protocol) were declared out.

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is out after experiencing concussion symptoms. David Blough will replace him and start against the Falcons.

The Falcons (5-10) are set to host the Cardinals (4-11) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
5h ago

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ rookies return from injuries to help scout team
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ rookies return from injuries to help scout team
1h ago
QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Cardinals’ defense
4h ago
Draft central: Falcons on track to select sixth overall
5h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
6h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
3h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top