Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice after rest day

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to Falcons practice after a getting a rest day Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report Thursday.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (left calf) and tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks (concussion) were limited at Falcons practice for the second day in a row.

Punt returner/running back Avery Williams (foot) participated fully in practice.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

