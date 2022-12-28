ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga headed to injured reserve

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Matt Hennessy, Jared Bernhardt, Justin Shaffer have been activated to return

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who sustained a knee injury, will be placed on injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

Also, starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson sustained a calf injury and may not be available. The Falcons activated center/guard Matt Hennessy’s 21-day return-to-play period last week, and he could be an option at left guard when the Falcons (5-10) face the Cardinals (4-11) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Edoga played in two games this season and started at left guard against the Bears on Nov. 20. He played 55 offensive snaps in the 27-24 Falcons victory.

Also, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (foot) have been moved from the practice-squad injured reserve to the practice squad.

Bernhardt, a former lacrosse player, led the Falcons in receiving during the exhibition games, with five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He played in regular-season games against the Rams and Seahawks.

Shaffer, who played at Cedar Grove High and Georgia, was drafted in the sixth round this year (190th overall). He was signed to the practice squad after not making the initial 53-man roster.

