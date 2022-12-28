Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga headed to injured reserve

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Also, starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson sustained a calf injury and may not be available. The Falcons activated center/guard Matt Hennessy’s 21-day return-to-play period last week, and he could be an option at left guard when the Falcons (5-10) face the Cardinals (4-11) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Edoga played in two games this season and started at left guard against the Bears on Nov. 20. He played 55 offensive snaps in the 27-24 Falcons victory.