Falcons add Elijah Wilkinson to 53-man roster from injured reserve

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS -- Left guard Elijah Wilkinson was moved to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Saturday and will return to the starting lineup when the Falcons (5-8) play the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Wilkinson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in early November, tried to return for the Pittsburgh game Dec. 4.

“It just wasn’t feeling as good as it is now,” Wilkinson said Wednesday. “They said, just wait. We’ve got the bye week. You can get some extra work in and kind of get you more ready leading up to the Saints. That’s what we decided to do.”

Wilkinson has started eight games this season. The Falcons also have started Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy and Chuma Edoga at left guard. Jalen Mayfield, the starting guard in 2021, was activated to return, but his period lapsed, and he was returned to injured reserve.

“Had a little procedure, a little scope,” Wilkinson said. “I had a torn meniscus. I had to handle that. I was playing through it, but it was tough. After a few weeks of playing through it, I was like we’ve got to figure something out.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

