Falcons draft pick Tyler Allgeier addresses his fumbling issues

“One of them was like a pitch,” Allgeier said. “Right when I got hit, it came out. That counted as a fumble. Two of them were (against) USC. Then one of them was my fault. Two of them were good plays, and one of them was my fault. I for sure learned from that one and then the second one, it was like what the hell. What the hell happened.”

Allgeier doesn’t believe ball security will be an issue in the NFL.