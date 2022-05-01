ajc logo
Falcons draft pick Tyler Allgeier addresses his fumbling issues

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs for a touchdown as BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Running back Tyler Allgeier, who was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the draft Saturday, addressed his fumbling issues.

After he was selected, the NFL Network announcer noted that he had some fumbles. “Fumbles creeped into his game in 2021,” wrote Lance Zierlein on NFL.com.

Allgeier rushed the ball 276 times for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for BYU.

“One of them was like a pitch,” Allgeier said. “Right when I got hit, it came out. That counted as a fumble. Two of them were (against) USC. Then one of them was my fault. Two of them were good plays, and one of them was my fault. I for sure learned from that one and then the second one, it was like what the hell. What the hell happened.”

Allgeier doesn’t believe ball security will be an issue in the NFL.

“Now, I just need to really just focus in covering the ball for sure,” Allgeier said.

High and tight?

“Yes, and with the claw as well,” Allgeier said.

