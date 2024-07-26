Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. was tossing darts on first day of 11-on-11

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sharp, too. He had a nice bomb to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

“Today was a pretty good first day (of 11-on-11),” Penix said. “That connection with Rondale has been good, since OTAs.”

The Falcons don’t plan to play Cousins in the exhibition games. The Falcons have not told Penix if he’s playing.

“I love playing football,” Penix said when asked if he wants to play.

So, that’s a yes?

“Yes,” he said.

Penix is fine with practicing in the morning heat.

“It feels good,” Penix said. “It’s hot. The weather feels like home, though. I’m from Florida, so I’m used to it. It was a good first day of actually going at it. I can’t wait for the rest.”

Penix is left-handed, and some receivers have said it’s different catching his passes.

“I haven’t really noticed that,” Penix said. “It’s nothing different for me, just throwing to the open guy. For some of the guys, if they need extra throws or extra catches or stuff like that, I’ll make sure I’ll get with them. For the most part, we do routes on air and everybody has been catching the ball clean. I haven’t seen anybody struggling.”

Penix was running the second-team offense, which was going against safety Jessie Bates and the first-team defense.

“I like to go against the ones,” Penix said. “To compete against the ones is only going to make me better and the second-team better.”

