Trail mix is Kirk Cousins’ go-to snack

Falcons quarterback also prefers sleeping in cool room
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has a favorite snack.

“(Michael Penix Jr.) asked me and said, ‘What do you want (for) snacks?’ I said, ‘Trail mix,’” Cousins said. “So, sure enough, Mike showed up the next day (with a) bin of trail mix. I was already cracking into it. But, yeah, it’s good to have a little something there, and I’m pretty simple that way.”

In addition to Penix, Cousins is rooming with quarterback Taylor Heinicke and tight end Kyle Pitts.

“Yeah, Night One was good, although the (air conditioner) was set to 72 (degrees),” Cousins said. “We’ve got to get it down. I’m used to sleeping at like 67. I woke up in the middle of the night, and I’m like sweating.”

Cousins went to turn down the temperature, but it was locked by a pin.

“So, I cranked the ceiling fan,” Cousins said. “I didn’t really sleep much. I got up to go to lift (weights) and I said to Taylor, ‘How did you do it? Are you a 72 (degrees) guy? My brother likes it warm, but I like it cold.’ He goes, ‘I slept like four hours.’ I was like, ‘All right, we’re getting that pin, and we’re getting it down to 68.”

Pitts reported Friday that the pin has been removed, and they have lowered the temperature in the suite.

