Trail mix is Kirk Cousins’ go-to snack

“Yeah, Night One was good, although the (air conditioner) was set to 72 (degrees),” Cousins said. “We’ve got to get it down. I’m used to sleeping at like 67. I woke up in the middle of the night, and I’m like sweating.”

Cousins went to turn down the temperature, but it was locked by a pin.

“So, I cranked the ceiling fan,” Cousins said. “I didn’t really sleep much. I got up to go to lift (weights) and I said to Taylor, ‘How did you do it? Are you a 72 (degrees) guy? My brother likes it warm, but I like it cold.’ He goes, ‘I slept like four hours.’ I was like, ‘All right, we’re getting that pin, and we’re getting it down to 68.”

Pitts reported Friday that the pin has been removed, and they have lowered the temperature in the suite.

